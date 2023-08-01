MEG Energy (MEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MEG Energy (TSE: MEG) recently:

7/28/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$25.50 to C$26.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

7/12/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

6/29/2023 – MEG Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$27.00.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$23.51. 2,139,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,248. The stock has a market cap of C$6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.58. MEG Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.17.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.0016667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

