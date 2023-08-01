Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Raised to $93.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Medifast Stock Down 2.1 %

Medifast stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.78. The stock had a trading volume of 98,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,791. Medifast has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medifast

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

