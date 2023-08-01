Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE MPW traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 6,695,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,855,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

