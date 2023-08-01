MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.10. MedAvail shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 2,932 shares traded.

MedAvail Trading Down 13.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedAvail

About MedAvail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MedAvail by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $5,572,000.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.

Further Reading

