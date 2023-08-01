MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.10. MedAvail shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 2,932 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.64.
MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 211.71% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.
