McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $383.00 at Loop Capital

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $293.20 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.44 and a 200-day moving average of $282.24.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $7,625,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $248,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 125,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

