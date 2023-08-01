McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.06. The stock had a trading volume of 482,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.24.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

