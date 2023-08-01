Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, hitting $397.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.44 and its 200-day moving average is $373.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.