MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 269,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.64 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.