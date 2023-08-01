Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAS. StockNews.com cut Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.