Mary Elizabeth Finn Sells 7,283 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $576,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Elizabeth Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $483,090.58.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.4 %

SIG stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 817,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,625. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

