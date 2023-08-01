Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) VP Sells $223,545.00 in Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MLM traded up $6.11 on Tuesday, reaching $452.57. 88,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.71 and its 200-day moving average is $386.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,753,000 after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

