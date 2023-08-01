Marathon Digital (MARA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. On average, analysts expect Marathon Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,496,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,532,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 5.02. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

