MannKind (MNKD) to Release Earnings on Monday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 2,077,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,676. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,020,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 95,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $447,295.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 735,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 398,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 38.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

