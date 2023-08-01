Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Trading Down 0.6 %
MNTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 21,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,653. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manitex International
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Smells Like New Highs for This Fragrance Boom Winner
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- New Leaders Emerge: S&P 500 Shows Shift in Top Performers
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Avis Budget Group A Value Play? Earnings Have This To Say
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.