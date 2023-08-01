Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MNTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. 21,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,653. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Manitex International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Manitex International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

