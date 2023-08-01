Manitex International (MNTX) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.
