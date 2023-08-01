Manitex International (MNTX) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MNTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manitex International by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 37,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

