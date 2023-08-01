Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 343000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

