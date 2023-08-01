Mammoth (MMT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,727.02

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

