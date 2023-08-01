Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 797,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

