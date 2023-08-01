MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.60. 119,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,405. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 292,190 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

