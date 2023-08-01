LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

