LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE LXP opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

