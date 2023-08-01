Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.43

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 11039765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.95 and a beta of -0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.55). Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

