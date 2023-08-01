Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after purchasing an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,304. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

