Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 602,254 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 274.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,254 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vipshop worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. 1,515,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

