Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,654 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,577,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 821,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. 53,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $63.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.