Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207,270 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NiSource worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 550,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

