Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 983,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after purchasing an additional 205,919 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 247,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. 249,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.28.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

