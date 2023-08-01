Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 181,046 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,228.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

PXD traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

