Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,916 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.98. 271,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,794. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

