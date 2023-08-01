Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. 46,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

