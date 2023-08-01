Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.86.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.82. 147,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.97.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

