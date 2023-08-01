Loom Network Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Loom Network has a total market cap of $56.33 million and approximately $17.40 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,209,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

