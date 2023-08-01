Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. The company had a trading volume of 630,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,508. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $913,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.