Loews Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Loews Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE L traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 114,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,466. Loews has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 224,800 shares of company stock worth $12,757,392 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 20.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

