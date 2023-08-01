Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $451.66. The stock had a trading volume of 711,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,294. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

