Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.85 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.85 billion and approximately $754.61 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $93.19 or 0.00319219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013616 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,492,539 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

