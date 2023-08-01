Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY23 guidance at $4.60-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.60-$4.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LGND traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.70. 27,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,084. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.79. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $490,596.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,922. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.