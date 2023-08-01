Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2,835.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,138 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. 522,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

