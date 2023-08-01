Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.80

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 1703644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.74.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 86,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.