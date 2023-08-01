Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 7,999,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $44.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Li Auto by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Li Auto by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.
