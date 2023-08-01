LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.0-197.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.59 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.33 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LMAT stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.82. 95,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,672. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $569,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $493,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares in the company, valued at $569,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,663 shares of company stock worth $9,642,430. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 211.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

