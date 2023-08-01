Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion. Leidos also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.63.

NYSE LDOS traded up $6.47 on Tuesday, hitting $100.00. 1,793,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,505. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.28.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 210.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

