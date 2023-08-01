LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.42

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 123067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LZ. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 201.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

