Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of LEAI remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 15,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,512. Legacy Education Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

