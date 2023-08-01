Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $14.98 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,643. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.69 and its 200-day moving average is $382.96. The company has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

