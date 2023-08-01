Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 857,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,076,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,107. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

