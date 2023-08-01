Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4,959.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 837,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 820,819 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 635,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 371,592 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,540,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,993 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMTB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.41.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

