Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 29.07%.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LEE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597. Lee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

