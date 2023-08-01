Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.45. 412,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,508. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

