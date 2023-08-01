Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 78,857 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 78,857 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 2,634,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,103. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

